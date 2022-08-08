JEREMY Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm is under investigation after the tv star announced he had found a “delightful little loophole” to open his new restaurant.

The former Top Gear presenter has documented his time as a farm owner in Amazon Prime hit show Clarkson’s Farm, but could now be in trouble with his local council.

The 'Diddly Squat' eatery has long been hampered by local residents and planning laws.

But Mr Clarkson surprised fans last month when he announced he had found a 'delightful little loophole' in planning laws and opened for business.

West Oxfordshire District Council say they are investigating the restaurant after councillors rejected its initial planning application in January.

They said: "The council was made aware of the restaurant opening at Diddly Squat Farm.

"As part of our standard operating procedure, we have been looking into the operation to ensure it is compliant with local and national planning law and policies, as well as licensing and food hygiene regulations.

"We cannot comment on any ongoing investigations."

The broadcaster, 61, filed an application to create a 50-cover restaurant, featuring a kitchen, “servery area and an internal seating area” inside a lambing shed at his Diddly Squat Farm in September.

After his plans were rejected he told the BBC the plans would enhance farming and tourism in the area and the refusal meant a “very bad day for farming”.

When asked how frustrated he was, he added: “Very, and so will all the local farmers.”

Diddly Squat Farm has proved popular with visitors after being featured in an Amazon series last June.

Mr Clarkson bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a villager, but when he retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

The success of the series has seen people flock to the farm shop to buy products such as “Cow Juice”, rapeseed oil, chutneys and jams.

Reports have previously said neighbours had been left annoyed by the amount of shoppers who have queued for hours to purchase goods.