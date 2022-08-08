BBC bosses have announced a new actress will be joining the cast of Eastenders.
Amy Mitchell, daughter to Jack Branning, has been recast with young actress Ellie Dadd taking over from Abbie Burke who has held the role since 2014.
Ms Dadd’s debut scenes will air on Tuesday, August 9 with beeb bosses teasing that the character will be involved in “significant" upcoming scenes.
An Eastenders insider told Metro: “The recast decision is one that happens a lot with actors playing children growing up on soaps, as more adult storylines come into play.
“There are some significant storylines ahead for Amy; the decision was not any reflection on Abbie, who is much loved among the cast and crew at EastEnders.”
An Eastenders spokesperson added: “It is not unusual in continuing drama to recast young actors as children take on more challenging adult storylines. We wish Abbie all the best for the future.”
All of this week’s episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer amid disruption the BBC’s schedule due to the summer of sport.
