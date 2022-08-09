MORE than 25 new jobs are coming to Caerphilly County Borough after a business invested £5 million in its Hengoed site.

The jobs will be with injection moulding specialist OGM, which has teamed up with Newport-based Acorn Recruitment to help fill the roles.

OGM manufactures and supplies specialist technical plastic injection moulded parts and components across the electronics, automotive, medical and general industry sectors from two sites, the other one being in Oxfordshire.

The company has invested more than £5 million in its Hengoed site in recent years, purchasing its factory and new machinery there in the process, and is now looking to recruit another 25 members of staff as a result of this expansion.

Gareth Taylor, branch manager at Acorn Recruitment is leading the recruitment process and said: “The commitment OGM has shown towards its Hengoed site presents those seeking new or alternative employment opportunities within the area with a number of really significant opportunities.

“We’re really excited to be supporting OGM to achieve its aims for ongoing expansion, therefore, and to be part of a project that is set to be of such great benefit to the local economy over all,” Gareth said.

Multi-specialist Acorn is the leading recruiter in Wales and is in the top one per cent of all recruitment firms across the UK, with offices and business operations UK-wide.