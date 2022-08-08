Gwent-based Robert Price Builders’ Merchants has opened a sustainable energy centre, based at its Newport Branch.

Designed for customers to visit and learn about a wide range of renewable, energy-efficient products and building materials, the Robert Price Sustainable Energy Centre includes cutting-edge and sustainable heating systems, internal and external wall insulation, electric vehicle charging points and much more.

More than 130 people attended the official opening event.

During the event, the company’s innovative solution partners were on hand to give visitors a taste of their unique product offering and to discuss how their products could help customers reduce their carbon footprint.

Attendees at the event were also able to see first-hand the range of training courses and NVQs available at the Robert Price Sustainable Energy Centre Training Academy. These courses allow large or multi-operative contractors to upskill their workforce or private companies to prepare themselves for the demands of installing and maintaining new technologies as Wales move towards our Net Zero targets in 2030 and 2050.

Kassie Williams, sustainable partnerships manager at Robert Price, said: "The opening day was a huge success. We’re dedicated to helping our public sector clients achieve the national carbon-net-zero target ahead of us. Our launch event was a huge steppingstone forwards and we can’t wait to welcome more customers both new and existing, to visit and experience everything the SEC has to offer.”