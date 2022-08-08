Mental wellbeing training firm YourNorth has won a string of prestigious awards for its pioneering approach.

The business, run by ex-RAF couple Kelly and Jamie Farr, was named Welsh Consumer Services Start Up of the Year at the recent National Start Up Awards, and has also won two important Welsh Veterans Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year and Veteran Owned Business of the Year.

As well as this, the firm has been shortlisted for Family Business of the Year in the UK-wide Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The business has accessed several sources of funding which has enabled them to deliver a range of workshops free of charge to clients, many of whom are from the armed forces community, as well as members of the prison service and police.

They have developed a suite of courses, focusing on mental wellbeing, communication, mindset, mindfulness and happiness, in addition to accredited First Aid for Mental Health and Safeguarding training.

“It is wonderful for our work to be recognised by these awards,” said Jamie.

He said: “It reflects the growing awareness and understanding of mental health and wellbeing issues and their importance in society.”

Kelly and Jamie have between them 41-years’ experience in the RAF, and enjoy strong connections with veteran’s support groups. Both have been awarded commendations in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List recognising their service to the RAF, military charities and the local community. Jamie completed many tours of active service in his career in Iraq and Afghanistan.

YourNorth got off to a flying start in its launch year in 2021, winning the Free Office for a Year competition at Ebbw Vale Innovation Centre, which is owned and run by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE. EVIC offers a mix of high-spec, serviced offices and workshops, and is one of the leading business locations in the Valleys. Tenants enjoy easy-in easy-out terms in a secure setting with ample parking and a gym free to use.

Gail Hannam, of EVIC, said she was delighted by the firm’s success. “It is good to see their hard work recognised by these awards, and I am also delighted that EVIC has proved an excellent springboard to launch YourNorth.”