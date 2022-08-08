GWENT Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault at a pub in Newport city centre.
The force said a man suffered injuries following an "altercation" at Le Pub, in High Street.
The alleged incident happened at around 1.30am on Saturday, July 23.
Officers have released CCTV footage of a man, who they would like to identify as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.
Anyone with any information which may help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting the reference 2200248162.
Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel