A NEWPORT artist has hailed the city's community spirit.

Christopher Langley moved to Newport from Pontypridd three years ago, and has since become well-known for his artwork, which features in a number of businesses across the city.

In 2019 he judged the Argus' Prettiest Pet competition - and created a one-of-a-kind prize for the winner.

Chef Mike at the continental Eaterie with the stunning portrait of his late horse Credit: Christopher Langley

He said: “I feel welcome here in Newport, the community spirit is fantastic, and I create artwork for the community to enjoy.”

Mr Langley describes his work as neo-impressionist landscapes and townscapes that features a Welsh theme bordering on the surreal.

His most recent artwork is a portrait he created as a gift for friends Julie and Mike Aristidou, who run the Continental Eaterie in Corn Street, of their late horse ‘Lady Ellie’.

Christopher Langley with his art work calendar of Newport

Mrs Aristidou said she was delighted with the painting.

“We love the portrait he has done," she said. "It's amazing, he paints brilliant portraits.

“We asked him to put some artwork on the wall and our customers love it, he is a great artist and friend, when he brought the horse painting as a gift for us it was unbelievable.

“It looks like the actual horse, so it brought me to tears a little bit to see that, but Chris is a very nice person who always pops in to see if we are okay.

“Small businesses in Newport love to stick together and we are supportive of each other and always checking on each other’s wellbeing.

“I am overwhelmed with the portrait and would like to thank Chris for such a unique and lovely gift.”

Mr Langley’s work often showcases iconic Welsh landmarks, including the Newport Transporter Bridge, and the Phyllis Maud theatre in Pill.

Calendars created by Chris highlighting the Welsh Heritage

Mr Langley added: “I spent a week doing the portrait of Lady Ellie and it turned out well, it was my way of saying thank you to them as it was nice to do and its great to produce something with personal value.

“The customers love my piece they go up and see it, take selfies with it and it give them something to talk about.”