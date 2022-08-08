TODAY'S long-awaited reopening of Chepstow high street has been welcomed by some residents, with one saying it had brought the town centre "back to life".

However, the issue has attracted mixed reaction once more - as it has done since the initial closure.

Monmouthshire County Council pedestrianised the road in June 2020 to help enable social distancing and support outdoor trading during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But at a meeting of full council on July 27 this year, councillors voted to re-open the street to vehicles from Monday, August 8.

The decision followed a consultation of people in Chepstow in the spring, where a “clear majority” expressed their preference for the road to be re-opened to traffic.

Speaking to residents, visitors and business owners in the town centre today, the Argus received mixed responses about the high street being reopened to traffic once more.

Sarah Rogerson, who we spoke to near St Mary's Priory Church, said the reopening of the high street was a "real shame".

"I used to enjoy walking up there, it was really nice," she said.

"It’s a backward step, lots of people will use the road as a short cut."

Heading up into town, we popped in to Chepstow Books and Gifts on St Mary's Street, to speak to owner Matt Taylor.

He noted that, despite being pedestrianised, there are currently no vacant shops on St Mary’s Street.

"I liked it when it [the high street] was closed, made the town a nicer environment," he said.

"Social media is not often the view of the majority and the council need to listen to a wider variety including shop owners.

"Most people just use the street to get through the town rather than stopping to spend money.

"We are busier now than we were in 2019. More people are working from home and are able to pop down into town to support the local shops."

There was also support for traffic being allowed to travel up through the arch once more.

David Henry, who says he comes into Chepstow "once or twice a month" spoke to the Argus right in the centre of town.

"I'm happy for it to reopen, but it's a tad awkward for the younger ones," he said.

"I have no problem with it, no complaints."

At the top of the high street is Deacon's Florist, which has been operating in Chepstow for years.

Owner Katie Ralph offered two thumbs up when asked about the reopened high street.

"Most definitely (support it reopening) for every reason," she said.

"The congestion and pollution on Hardwick Hill was ridiculous.

"My deliveries took twice the time.

"I’m all for it, it looked terrible too."

However, she laughed as she admitted to momentarily forgetting the road had been reopened this morning when crossing.

Heading back down the high street, we spoke to another resident, Bob McKeon, who said he was undecided on the matter.

"When it was shut I thought it was a nice idea, but somehow when I walked up today it seemed to have come back to life," he said.

"Seemed a bit dead before, but you were free to wander about without traffic.

"It did create traffic problems elsewhere though."

Mr McKeon said he was "surprised the closure didn’t have a more beneficial effect" though he said that, on balance, "it was a good idea".

Like Ms Ralph at the florist, Mr McKeon also admitted to finding himself walking in the road as though it was still pedestrianised.

"Maybe 20 minute parking on the high street would benefit the shopkeepers," he suggested.

"Maybe reduce the pavement width."