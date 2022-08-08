JEREMY Kyle has joined social media for the first time "offering people the chance to call me a complete idiot".

The 57-year-old started his time by taking aim at fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan by branding him “completely insufferable”.

Kyle who is currently co-presenting The Talk on TaLK TV has finally succumb to the pressure to join Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube despite admitting he “couldn’t think of anything worse”.

The talk show host announced his arrival with a video clip posted on @JKyleOfficial "just to keep our incoming overlords happy".

In the video he said: "Well the truth is I personally can't think of anything worse than having to be on these things, but there comes a time in every man's life when he has to succumb to the ultimate pressure, from her indoors.

"And even my kids nowadays are saying 'Come on Dad, get with it!'"

A mate said to me the other day “Jez let’s be honest, you’re nearer 70 than you are 40, it’s time to join the modern world”



So here I am, finally on social media! pic.twitter.com/uYg3pThGy1 — Jeremy Kyle (@jkyleofficial) August 8, 2022

Jeremy Kyle takes aim at Piers Morgan as he joins Twitter

Kyle warned he didn’t want too many followers as he’d rather leave that to Piers Morgan.

He continued: "Before you click the Follow button... I don't want to get too big.

"[Piers] Morgan, this is his domain, he's [got] something like eight million followers, and he's completely insufferable.

"Jesus only had 12 and look what happened to Him!

"So discerning and classy people only."

At the time of writing, he has amassed more than 4,000 followers on Twitter.