A MAN who tested 16 times over the legal limit for cocaine led police on a 100mph chase across Caerphilly in the early hours of the morning.

Police officers signalled for Liam Smith to stop while driving on the B4263 heading from Senghenydd towards Caerphilly town.

Smith, who was driving a black Ford Fiesta, then led them on a chase from the B4263 onto Mill Road and Pontygwindy Road, up to Ystrad Mynach, along the A472, down through Wattsville and ending up at Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, told the court how Smith ignored multiple red lights, and drove on the wrong side of the road and at high speeds through residential areas.

“In Wattsville officers deployed a stinger device, deflating the vehicle’s tyres, but it continued,” she said.

“The defendant went towards the entrance of Cwmcarn Forest Drive. The driver got out and tried to make his way on to the drive but was caught by officers.”

Newport Crown Court was shown the police dashcam footage of the chase, with the cars reaching speeds of 100mph throughout the 15-minute chase.

Ms Yeo told the court that “when asked by officers to provide a drugs wipe, he said ‘I’ll save you some time’” and admitted having taken cocaine.

Following a forensics test, Smith recorded 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine per litre (µg/L) of blood, where the legal limit is 50µg/L, and 65µg/L of cocaine in his blood, with the legal limit being 10µg/L.

Ms Yeo said Smith told officers “he was very low and wanted to escape from everything”.

“When I saw the first lot of police, I fled as I did not want to be caught,” he told police.

Smith, 23, of Y Cilgant in Penyrheol, admitted all of the offences. He had no previous convictions at the time, but has since been convicted in March of four offences.

Megan Williams, in mitigation, said: “The defendant had taken his partner to the hospital as she was suffering from suspected sepsis. Due to the restrictions at the time, he was not able to stay with her.

“This led to him taking the substances.

“He was misusing drugs as a coping mechanism.

“He described his actions as absolutely ridiculous.

“Since October the defendant has engaged voluntarily with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service.”

Ms Williams added that Smith was now drug-free.

Recorder Aidan Eardley handed Smith a six month sentence for dangerous driving, suspended for a year. He must complete 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as £420 in costs.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Smith was handed no further penalty for the two counts of drug driving, or for failing to stop.