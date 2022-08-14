PARENTS in Newport have welcomed the news that free school meals will be available to children up to year two from September.

Earlier this year the Welsh Government announced all primary school pupils will receive free meals by 2024, starting with the youngest pupils this September.

And now Newport City Council has announced the scheme will be offered to youngsters in reception class, year one and year two.

Helen Powell, a mother-of-two from Liswerry, was among those welcoming the news.

She said: “It’s an amazing idea, as it is needed, it will be so helpful.

"If my kids were younger I would be over the Moon.

"It is important now energy bills and food prices are rising that children are getting a decent meal if their parents can’t afford a substantial packed lunch, so for them to have meals is fantastic.”

Another mother from Newport, Louise, said: “It is brilliant that this has been done, especially with the climate as it is now with rising bills and the cost of living.

"It will really help all parents who are struggling.”

Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said: “We are very proud to be rolling this out ahead of schedule and exceeding the targets set by Welsh Government.

"We made that promise to the people of Newport so we could help as many children as quickly as possible, and we are delivering.

“There is no doubt the positive impact this will have on families and our education environment, and we will do everything we can to extend this to our junior classes as soon as we can.”

Parents will not have to apply for their child to receive a free school meal, all pupils in schools will be able to access meals through school at the start of term.

Families that have traditionally qualified for free school meals can still access additional support but must apply to the council.

Such support can include uniform grants, discounts on trips and additional school funding.

Cllr Deb Davies, cabinet member for education and early years, added: “There is so much evidence that shows that young people learn better when they are fed and full.

"We’ve been pushing this message for several years and breakfast clubs have made a real difference, but this will take it to a different level.

“There are challenges facing many families now, so this will lift some of those worries and ensure our youngest learners are content and ready to enjoy and engage in their education.

“It is very important that if you do receive certain benefits, you still get in touch with the council as there is a lot more support available to you.”

For more information and to apply for extra support visit www.newport.gov.uk/schoolmeals if parents are unable to apply online they are advised to email freeschoolmeals@newport.gov.uk or call 01633 656656.