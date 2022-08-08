AN 18-YEAR-OLD has been warned that he is on his last chance after threatening a man with a knife in Caerphilly.

Shay Pitman, of Glyn Cochlan in Llanbradach, admitted threating a man with a knife on July 7 last year, when aged just 17.

William Bebb, prosecuting, told the court that the victim in the case had been walking along Bedwas Road in Caerphilly towards the 7 to 11 Convenience Store when he heard one of Pitman’s friends call his name.

Pitman and the victim knew each other, Mr Bebb said, and soon after the defendant also shouted at the victim.

“He noticed the defendant was holding a large kitchen knife in his hand,” Mr Bebb said.

“He described [Pitman] had a look in his eye as if he was going to use it. His hands were not shaking. [The victim] said 'it’s as if he was trying to kill me'.”

Mr Bebb told the court that Pitman jabbed the knife towards the victim, who reported to police feeling the wind as the knife went past him.

“The defendant then punched him with a closed fist,” he said.

The court heard how the victim then sprinted towards the 7 to 11 store as he knew there were CCTV cameras there, and “did not look back”.

He later described the knife blade to police as being “two to three inches” wide.

Pitman was found and arrested near the scene, on Dol Yr Eos.

He has three previous convictions for five offences.

In mitigation, Stuart John told the court that since March, Pitman now had stable accommodation.

“Prior to this, he had periods where he was homeless,” he said.

“He has had fairly limited support from his family unit.

“The support network that has been built around him in the last six months or so has given him stability.

“This young man is very different to the man who committed this offence some 13 months ago.”

Sentencing Pitman, Recorder Duncan Bould said: “On that day you made a determined and clearly pre-planned effort to, at the very least, frighten [the victim].

“The fact that that item did not strike [the victim] is due to luck.

“It is with some hesitation that I have decided to suspend the sentence. This should be regarded as the very last chance that you’ll get from the court.”

Pitman was handed a 13-month sentence, suspended for two years. He must also complete 19 sessions of an accredited programme, 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was made the subject of a restraining order lasting five years, and must pay a £154 surcharge.