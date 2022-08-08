A ROAD near Abergavenny is to close while urgent work takes place on a water main.

The unnamed road, which runs parallel to the A465 near the village of Pandy, will close to allow repair work to be carried out.

Morrison Utility Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the above route, in order to urgently repair a water main.

It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until, and including, tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9.

A diversion will be in place.