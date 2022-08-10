A PRIMARY school has made solid progress since its most recent inspection, earning it removal from a list of schools in need of "significant improvement".

When an Estyn team visited Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod in 2019, it found the school was "unsatisfactory" in two areas of inspection and "adequate and [in need of] improvement" in another three.

But when inspectors returned in June this year to check up on the school's progress, they were full of praise for what they found.

Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod is a Welsh-medium primary school in Bargoed, Caerphilly county borough.

After their June 2022 follow-up visit, inspectors noted the school's new leadership model and said the headteacher had "responded successfully to challenges relating to staffing and governance".

The leadership had "strengthened the relationship between the school and parents and carers" and created a culture of "positive ethos and co-operation", they added.

Staff have introduced a "wide range of first-hand monitoring activities" for students’ standards and wellbeing, and "plan suitable opportunities to support all pupils".

Estyn praised the spirit of collaboration among teachers, which has had "a positive effect on their confidence".

Inspectors were also happy with the school's progress in improving support for children with additional learning needs (ALN).

They said the school's ALN coordinator had "worked diligently" with staff "to ensure understanding and consistency", and the school's "effective" policies meant "those pupils in most need receive the necessary support promptly".

This has included extra training for staff, and communicating "clearly and consistently" with parents.

Literacy levels have also improved at Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod. Inspectors found the leadership team had made "robust arrangements" to develop pupils' speaking, reading and writing skills.

Teachers lead "beneficial" sessions to "reinforce the Welsh language" in younger age groups, and consequently "many" pupils are "more confident when discussing their work, suggesting ideas and contributing to group or class discussions".

Estyn said teachers generally "plan purposefully" to make sure lessons and activities "challenge pupils more effectively", and listen to learners when developing new themes.

"When teaching is at its most effective, sessions are lively and capture pupils’ imagination well," the inspectors said.

"Teachers present activities with a suitable pace that engage the interest of many pupils," they added. "Overall, staff have high expectations and pupils respond well to the challenge, on the whole."