JOHN Travolta has led tributes as Olivia Newton-John dies at the age of 73.

The actress and singer who shot to fame in her role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California on Monday morning.

Her husband John Easterling made the announcement to fans on her Facebook page, revealing she had passed away surrounded by family and friends.

Following the news, her Grease co-star John Travolta posted on Instagram: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!

He signed off: "Your Danny, your John!"

Newton-John's widower, Mr Easterling wrote in announcement on her official Facebook page earlier: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.'

Olivia Newton-John fans flood social media with tributes

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Fans have since flooded social media with their favourite memories of the singer and actress.

George Takei has paid tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John calling her a “great, iconic artist”.

The Star Trek actor tweeted: “We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73.

“I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.

“Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

One user wrote: "Olivia Newton John. When my sis & I were little we used to watch Grease on repeat. We were obsessed. I was obsessed with her. So charming and so beautiful with this spark within a veneer of girl-next-door. One of the first romance leads I felt affinity to. May she rest in peace."

Another person added: "Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace."

A third posted: "I am absolutely rocked to hear about the passing legendary olivia newton john. thank you for inspiring my childhood alongside many other young girls.may an icon rest beautifully xx

Another fan shared:"Pre-teen me wanted nothing more than to be the gorgeous, talented Olivia Newton-John. RIP, spandexed queen."

In the official announcement, her family also asked for donations to be made to her cancer organisation, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, instead of flowers.

The actress is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, her husband and siblings.