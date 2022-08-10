A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ALICIA JADE PARSONS, 22, of Alandale Mews, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MACAULEY O'SULLIVAN, 21, of Happy Valley, Porthcawl, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted causing criminal damage to a window of a vehicle belonging to British Transport Police at Newport Central railway station and trespassing on the line on July 12.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in a fine and compensation.

NATHAN DALTON, 30, of Hatherleigh, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Frederick Street on June 12.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MO BILAL MIAH, 43, of Market Square, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an Apollo motorised bike without a licence on King Street, Nantyglo, on January 19.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

DANNY ABBEL, 40, of Baldwin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £840 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

KENNETH PAUL BEAVAN, 67, of Usk Vale Park, Cwmoody, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT PAUL LANCASTER, 39, of Penyland Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

PAUL ANTHONY ANNETT, 66, of Arrael View, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.