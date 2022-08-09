POLICE have appealed for public help with "a number of theft investigations".

Officers in Blaenau Gwent said they would like to speak with Lucy-Ann Hayden, who is from the county borough, in connection with the alleged incidents.

They believe the 24-year-old could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 2200137628.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.