The Met Office has issued a new amber weather warning for Newport and Gwent as a heatwave is set to strike the region.
The amber warning, which will run from Thursday until Sunday, has been issued with temperatures set to exceed 30 degrees in places.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
What to expect from Met Office weather warning in Newport and Gwent
This is what the Met Office warns to expect:
- Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat
- The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses
- Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required
- An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail.
- More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots leading to an increased risk of water safety and fire-related incidents.
- Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays
A Met Office spokesman added: “Temperatures will increase across much of the UK over the coming week.
“Temperatures will be highest across parts of England and Wales with these peaking on Friday and Saturday.
“In addition to high daytime maxima, temperatures overnight will remain very warm, especially in larger urban areas.”
Everywhere in Wales covered by Met Office amber warning
These are the areas of Wales affected by the latest amber weather warning for extreme heat:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Newport
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
