August is traditionally a quieter time for local government, but there is a lot going on here in Caerphilly County Borough.

One of my main priorities is to support local people through the ongoing cost of living crisis. I believe the UK government should and could do so much more to help ease the pressure on family finances.

Last week I wrote a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer on behalf of the council and our trade union colleagues to demand urgent action from Westminster.

I have also asked for the government to meet a cross party delegation so we can outline our key concerns in person.

I will keep you updated on this matter, but please be assured that I am fighting your corner and we are doing everything we can to help out during these tough times.

I recently attended the official opening of a new innovative green housing development in Caerphilly. Not only are these homes a first for Caerphilly Council, they also the first of their kind in Wales, with a unique design offering the highest levels of energy efficiency, Passivhaus standards.

These homes will help us meet local housing need and will also improve the health and wellbeing of future tenants by ensuring fuel costs are kept to a minimum; an issue which is incredibly important during the current cost of living crisis with energy prices soaring.

I also appreciate how important our local environment is to so many of you.

Recently we were alerted to work being undertaken near Llanbradach in the proximity of the ‘Bluebell Woods’.

Council officials have visited the site to assess the situation and work has ceased on the development. The matter is now subject to a formal planning enforcement investigation.

Again, I would like to assure everyone that this matter will be fully investigated and appropriate action will be taken if necessary to protect our outstanding green spaces.

Finally, it was great to hear that we have won a number of prestigious Green Flag awards for sites across the county borough.

Parc Penallta has received its first ever Green Flag award this year and joins Morgan Jones Park, Ystrad Mynach Park, Cwmcarn Forest Drive, Ty Penallta, Brithdir Cemetery, Waunfawr Park Crosskeys and Parc Cwm Darren which all currently hold the Green Flag status.

I know how much these excellent facilities mean to residents, but I will put out a plea to simply ask that users take their litter and dog waste to the bins provided as we all have a part to play in keeping these well managed facilities in top condition for all to enjoy.