TIKTOK is facing pressure to ban Big Brother star Andrew Tate over his 'misogynistic' videos.

A leading charity that aims to end male violence against women has called on the social media platform to remove the kickboxer.

A spokesperson for White Ribbon, a charity which looks to end male violence against women, has said that Tate’s comments are “extremely misogynistic” and could have “concerning” long-term effects on a younger audience.

Andrew Tate, who was removed from Big Brother's 17th series, has accumulated 35.9k followers and there are countless fan accounts dedicated to him.

Rape charity calls for Andrew Tate to be banned from TikTok

The mixed martial artist has previously said that women “belong in the home”, are a “man’s property”, “can’t drive” and has also expressed that rape survivors must “bear responsibility” for their attacks.

Tate portrays himself as a playboy, standing in front of fast cars, and guns and as he talks about being violent and controlling to women.

In recent weeks, Tate has been rising on the platform due to a coordinated effort from those in his private online academy (which costs £39 a month) Hustler’s University as well as a network of copycat accounts on TikTok.

READ MORE: What’s the TikTok coffee and lemon weight loss hack and does it work?

READ MORE: Big Brother is set to return for new series on ITV

The efforts have been described by experts as "a blatant attempt to manipulate the algorithm” and artificially boost his content, the Guardian reported.

Tate has had several Twitter accounts which have already all been suspended as a result of tweets containing homophobic and racial slurs were found on his profile.

Several Rape and Domestic abuse support charities have now called on the platform to remove his TikTok account, including Rape Crisis England and Wales and Women's Aid.

Policy lead at Rape Crisis England and Wales told The Daily Mail, Amelia Handy said: "These videos are a clear example of rape culture, where rape and sexual violence are minimised and survivors are blamed for crimes committed against them."

A TikTok spokesperson told MailOnline: “Misogyny and other hateful ideologies and behaviours are not tolerated on TikTok, and we are working to review this content and take action against violations of our guidelines.

"We continually look to strengthen our policies and enforcement strategies, including adding more safeguards to our recommendation system, as part of our work to keep TikTok a safe and inclusive space for our community."