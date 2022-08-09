A RUGBY player was knocked unconscious and covered in blood after being brutally assaulted by a couple outside a town centre bar.

Casey Roomus was left with two black eyes after Scott Whitney, 24, and Jade Watson, 26, attacked him in the street outside Auberge in Abergavenny.

The victim was taken to hospital following being punched and kicked during the early hours of the morning last summer after arguing with them inside.

Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that although Mr Roomus had been “escorted” from the pub he was described as being a “happy drunk”.

The couple set upon him on Frogmore Street after he was alleged to have “made comments” about Watson.

“The two of them were on top of him assaulting him repeatedly,” Mr Fyer said.

“A witness said she could see the victim being stamped to the head but she couldn’t identify the individual who did that.

“She went over to see if she could assist Mr Roomus who was on the floor and she could see blood and bruising all over his face.”

The prosecutor added: “The victim impact statement discusses his loss of earnings and says he was unable to play rugby for four weeks which led to a loss of appearance fees.”

Whitney and Watson, both of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) on August 21, 2021.

Whitney admitted the offence on the basis he had punched the victim but not kicked or stamped on him.

Watson pleaded guilty to ABH on the basis that although she had used her feet in the attack she was wearing sandals at the time.

Darren Bishop, representing Whitney, said his client was a man of previous good character who worked in the construction industry.

Julia Cox, mitigating for Watson, said the petrol station worker had also never been in trouble with law before and was a young mother caring for a child.

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth QC, said: “You were both under the influence of alcohol to a significant degree.

“There was an altercation outside the Auberge and you two viciously assaulted Casey Roomus who was very drunk.

“Scott Whitney you punched him several times and you Jade Watson kicked him as he lay on the ground.”

Scott Whitney was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Jade Watson was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months, ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made the subject of an electronically tagged curfew for 16 weeks between 8pm and 5am.

Whitney was ordered to pay £420 costs and a £128 surcharge and Watson must pay £420 costs and a £154 surcharge.

There was no order for compensation.