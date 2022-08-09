BRITNEY Spears and Sir Elton John are teaming up in an epic pop collaboration.

At the moment, we have very few details of the project and all we really know is the song will be called Hold Me Closer, according to confirmation from a spokesperson speaking to the PA News Agency.

Fans of the music legends will be aware that there was some speculation surrounding the pair about a new version of Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

The rumours of the high profile collab were reported across US news outlets last month but we haven't seen any confirmation from the singers until now.

Sir Elton shared an image to his official Instagram of a rose and rocket emoji with the words “hold me closer” on Monday.

More information is expected to be shared in the coming week, the spokesman added.

This will mark Ms Spears's return to the music scene despite an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie over his alleged misconduct during her 13-year conservatorship as well as the loss of her 'miracle baby'.

A US judge denied a motion by Mr Spears last month that the pop star should return to court to face further questioning over the controversial legal arrangement, which ended in November 2021.

Judge Brenda Penny previously ordered that Mr Spears himself be deposed and face questions about alleged surveillance of the singer at her home.