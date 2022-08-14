SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club member Ray Saysell was in Brynmawr and captured these pictures of the town's classic car show.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Motors: Brynmawr Classic Car Show. Picture: Ray Saysell

South Wales Argus: Motors: Brynmawr Classic Car Show. Picture: Ray Saysell

South Wales Argus: Motors: Brynmawr Classic Car Show. Picture: Ray Saysell

South Wales Argus: Motors: Brynmawr Classic Car Show. Picture: Ray Saysell

South Wales Argus: Motors: Brynmawr Classic Car Show. Picture: Ray Saysell

 

South Wales Argus: Motors: Brynmawr Classic Car Show. Picture: Ray Saysell

South Wales Argus: Motors: Brynmawr Classic Car Show. Picture: Ray Saysell