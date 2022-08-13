WE HAD a dig through our archive to find these pictures from days past.
Things have changed quite a lot since many of these pictures were taken - trams are long gone from the centre of Newport and there are far more cars on the roads.
Have you got any memories connected with the places in these pictures?
Pontypool Town Hall
Youngsters out to play in Victoria Road, Pontypool
Newport Market Hall
Long ago there were trams on Newport High Street
The Hanbury Hotel, Pontypool
Agincourt Square, Monmouth. Picture: Monmouth Museum
Looking over Usk and the river
The centre of Caldicot looks very different today
Shoppers in St Mary Street, Monmouth
George Street, Pontypool
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here