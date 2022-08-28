HERE is a collection of archive photographs of castles in South East Wales.

Built to control the border, they are steeped in history and heritage, many commanding amazing views across our rivers and landscapes.

Some have fallen into ruin, some are private residences and many have become popular visitor attractions.

South Wales Argus:

Skenfrith Castle in 1983

South Wales Argus:

Penhow Castle in 1987

South Wales Argus:

Caldicot Castle in 1980

South Wales Argus:

Caerphilly Castle in 1987

South Wales Argus:

Abergavenny Castle in 1987

South Wales Argus:

Ruppera Castle

South Wales Argus:

Raglan Castle in 1990

South Wales Argus:

Goodrich Castle in the Wye Valley in 1992