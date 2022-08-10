PLANS for 25 new homes on farmland in Cwmbran look set to be thrown out over a series of concerns.

The application for a site at Tyr Ywen Farm off Ty Canol Way in Greenmeadow would include three pairs of semi-detached homes, a terrace of three affordable homes, and 16 detached homes, and will be presented to Torfaen Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, August 11.

But a report to be presented to committee members says council planning officers have a number of concerns about the plans, submitted by Tyr Ywen Developments Ltd, and have recommended that it should be refused.

“The construction of 25 dwellings on this greenfield site in a semi-rural location, with a lack of local facilities and lack of feasible active travel opportunities, does not represent high quality placemaking or sustainable development,” the report said.

It continued: “It is considered that the proposed scale of development and design approach is incompatible with the site conditions and local character.

“This is evidenced by the inability to provide parking spaces in accordance with adopted standards; road gradients; the need for extensive engineering works resulting in numerous retaining structures; lack of useable garden spaces and a resulting proposal that is visually and physically dominated by the built form and associated surfacing.

“The proposal therefore represents inappropriate and unacceptable development at this semi-rural edge of settlement location.”

Planning officers also said the close proximity of the site to the Grade II-listed Tyr Y Wen Barn and Tyr Y Wen farmhouse “would irreversibly eradicate the rural setting of the listed farm buildings both in terms of visual impact and also in terms of ambience, urban noise and disturbance”.

A supporting document submitted by ST Planning said: “The approach taken has ensured a high-quality and sustainable development.

“The applicant has sought to incorporate all reasonable measures and apply all best endeavours to achieve best practice in relation to environmental and aesthetic design solutions together with sustainable development principles.”

It continued: “The proposed development is acceptable in terms of its siting; the development would not harm or impact either the visual or residential amenities of the adjoining neighbour and in highways terms, the development would not have a detrimental effect on highway or pedestrian safety.”

The report says the application was first submitted in October 2019, and later amendments were made in February and November 2021 following feedback from the council’s planning department.

The site falls within the council’s Local Development Plan, meaning the authority is in favour of development on the land in principle to meet housing needs in the county borough.