ABERGAVENNY has been named as one of the prettiest towns to explore in Wales.

Sugar and Loaf, which helps people find holiday homes in Wales, has revealed the four prettiest towns in the country – and Abergavenny has made the list.

The Monmouthshire town is known as the Gateway to Wales and is packed with beautiful scenery and insight into the history and heritage of the market town.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Catherine Mayo

The town has “beautiful countryside on its doorstep” and is a “glistening gem of a place” which is also a favourite among foodies – particularly during Abergavenny Food Festival.

There is Abergavenny Castle which is open from 11am to 4pm along with Abergavenny Museum (which closes on Wednesdays). Entry is free except during special events.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Stephen Davies

People can explore the ruins and learn more about the history at the on-site museum, plus stroll around the scenic grounds and Castle Meadows.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Robin Birt

There are also the ruins of White Castle, surrounded by a moat, offering insight into the past and lovely views for visitors.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Helen Baxter

The ruined castle is free to visit and on a walking trail so ideal for exploration.

Linda Vista Gardens is also a beautiful place to explore with an abundance of flowers and nature for people to enjoy.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member David James

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Wayne Gibbon

For those driving to Abergavenny to visit the gardens, pay and display parking is available nearby.

For those wanting to take their exploration of Abergavenny to new heights there are two popular peaks: the Sugar Loaf and the Skirrid.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Johanna Fallon

The Skirrid stands at 1,594 foot while the Sugar Loaf is 1,955 foot - with both offering spectacular views from the top.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Lee Kershaw

Both offer visitors wildlife - including nature and animals - to explore with spectacular views from the peaks.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Jordan Simmonds

The other three prettiest places to explore in Wales, according to Sugar and Loaf, are:

Tenby;

Hay-on-Wye;

Llandudno.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Tammy Louise Mountain

To find out more about things you can see and do when visiting Abergavenny at visitabergavenny.co.uk