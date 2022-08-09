TICKETS have already gone on sale for the 2023 Comic Con Wales event at ICC Wales in Newport following the huge success of the inaugural event which attracted hundreds of fans at the weekend.

Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events, which organised the event, said: "This week's event really could not have gone any better. Our staff and the venue staff are a credit to both our companies, and the celebrity guests were in great spirits.

"The people who attended were the key though, we saw some amazing cosplay costumes and nothing but happy faces from all the families who attended young and old."

Katie Downey as Isabelle from Animal Crossing. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Darren Davies from Llanelli as Batman (or is it?). Picture: Ollie Barnes.

James and Kayleigh Sullivan from Cwmbran as Kylo Ren and Rey from Star Wars. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Jon Payn and Anaya Miller, from Newport as Ghostbusters. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

He said: "We always look at the area and then the facility when coming to a new area, and when we saw the world class facilities the ICC has to offer, the local catchment area and the local support for such an event it was a no brainer. There is a huge catchment area from the South of Wales and even Bristol, so the ICC acts as a central hub for Newport and the surrounding areas."

Monopoly Events has a three-year contract to bring Comic Con to the ICC Wales.

Mr Kleek said: "We went on sale for 2023 at 5pm on Tuesday, August 9, and we promise to put on a blockbuster show like we did this year.

Kirstie and Dan, Dan dressed as Ragnar Lothbrok. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Liam Bean as Bender from Futurama. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Chris Adam, from St Leonard's-on-sea, as a knight from Visionaries. He won second in the cosplay masquerade. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Calvin as The Mandalorian. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

"Now the event is established and people know what they are buying tickets for, it will sell much faster so try and secure your entry tickets at least for now.

"We are a year into a three-year contract, but we will look to extend that afterwards and who knows, if we keep getting the support we are we could potentially do two a year, lets see."

He said they found the area "unbelievably" welcoming.

Richard Freebury and Oscar Reines, from Newport as Mandalorians. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Jake Rodgers from Newport as Batman. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Plum as Harley Quinn. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Charlie as Daredevil. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

"Our guests also commented how welcoming it felt and there is a huge sense of community spirit in Newport.

"I really think the people embraced it and that’s why we come to places like this, we are so thankful for the support and we will always deliver as long as we have your support.

"I would like to thank the people of Newport and the surrounding areas for supporting this the way you have and we look forward to bringing you Comic Con for many years to come!"

Callum Cawkwell, from Pontypool as Spider-Man. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Tobey Rose, Caermarthon as Spider-Man in the Batmobile. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Photographer Ollie Barnes attended Comic Con dressed as Spider-Man's secret identity Peter Parker. Ruby Haines was Mary Jane.