A FEAT of engineering which has spanned the gap between Wales and England for nearly 60 years has been ranked among the most Instagrammable bridges in the whole of the UK.
Research, carried out by Compare The Market, has revealed the most Instagrammable bridges across the country.
The Severn Bridge, which spans the Wye and Severn between Chepstow and Aust, has ranked among the top ten.
Looking at hashtag data, London's Tower Bridge ranks in first position with more than two million posts followed by Iron Bridge, in Shropshire, with 121,000 posts and the Millennium Bridge, also in London, with 106,000 posts.
The Severn Bridge ranked 10th, with 39,308 posts.
The full top ten can be seen below
The Severn Bridge was opened in 1966 by the Queen and, took over from the ferry service running from Beachley.
It was granted Grade I listed status in 1999.
Until the completion of the Prince of Wales Bridge downstream, the Severn Bridge carried the M4 motorway into and out of Wales.
These days, the M48 motorway crosses from Chepstow to Aust, with M4 traffic using the newer bridge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here