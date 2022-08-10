UK DRIVERS with a normal driving licence could soon be allowed to get behind the wheel of HGVs under plans being considered by government.

Drivers could be allowed to drive HGV’s without the need for further testing in a bid to ease the UK’s driver shortage.

Current laws allow licence holders to drive a vehicle with a weight of up to 3.5 tons.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will reportedly open a consultation on removing the weight restriction on normal licences.

A government insider told The Telegraph: "We are past the days when EU directives were handed down on tablets of stone, and we should be prepared to liberalise where we can, testing the necessity for maintaining driving restrictions that were once thought unnecessary in this country.

“Grant thinks we should have a fresh look at this, but of course this has to be done with due regard for safety.”

According to reports, the transport secretary has written a letter to MPs saying he is “happy to explore” the idea.

He said: “It has been suggested that now the UK has left the European Union, we may wish to allow all car drivers – not just those who passed their test before Jan 1, 1997 - the right to drive these larger vehicles without the need for a further test.

“Changes to the licensing categories would potentially create a greater pool of drivers. I am quite happy to explore this idea and how this may work in reality – without making any commitments to legislative change at this stage.”