A NEWPORT teenager who rescued three moorhens stuck in a dried-up section of canal has been applauded for her selfless actions.

Liv Scott, 16, was walking by the canal in Rogerstone with family members on Tuesday, August 2, when they spotted the three birds stuck in mud in section between two locks.

A dedicated animal-lover, Liv decided to jump in and rescue them herself.

Dad Ben said: “A few people were there trying to help by passing wood down to see if they (the birds) would walk up, but never did.

“She wouldn’t leave until she went in and saved them, the way she volunteered and jumped in to get them out was amazing.

Liv Scott is helped with bird rescue Credit: Peter Stack

“I don’t think many girls her age would have jumped in, but she did, and she felt great about it."

Once the birds were out of the mud, Liv and passers-by put them into a nearby pond.

The teenager has since been applauded by the community, with numerous people praising her on social media.

Peter Stack from Rogerstone saw the rescue in person.

“I know a lot of people fear birds, so I think she was brave," he said. "She was kind enough to rescue them and her selfless action saved them.

“She set a good example for not only the community but children too. If that were my child, I would be very proud.

“There was a sign up saying keep out, but her actions were selfless she didn’t think of herself she just jumped in not thinking what was in there."

Liv Scott handles distressed moorhead Credit: Peter Stack

Mr Scott said he was "really proud" of his daughter.

"I would never have done what she did," he said. "She was brave to get in there and do it.

"The main risk for her was getting dirty and gross and as a teenager I don’t think she was so happy with that.”

And this could be just the start of Liv's animal-rescuing career - she is planning on starting an animal care course at Usk College later this month.