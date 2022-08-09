ROAD resurfacing works on one of Newport's main roads will see closures in place throughout August and the start of September.
Morgan Vinci, the firm which will undertake the roadworks, will start a programme of resurfacing works on the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR) from Monday, August 15.
The works will see either full or partial closures of the SDR put in place on the following dates:
- Monday, August 15 - Maesglas West roundabout - full closure;
- Tuesday, August 16 - Maesglas East roundabout - full closure;
- Thursday, August 18 - Old Town Dock junction - full closure;
- Friday, August 19 - Corporation Road junction - full closure;
- Wednesday, August 24 - Nash roundabout - full closure;
- Friday, August 26 - Beatty roundabout - full closure;
- Wednesday, August 31 - Coldra roundabout to Hartridge roundabout - westbound closure;
- Friday, September 2 - Hartridge roundabout to Leeway roundabout - westbound closure;
- Tuesday, September 6 - Maesglas East roundabout to Church Street roundabout - eastbound closure;
- Thursday, September 8 - Maesglas East roundabout to Pont Ebbw roundabout - eastbound closure.
All closures will take place from 8pm on the dates specified above, to 6am the following morning.
Advance warning signs are already in place along the SDR, and diversion signs will be in place during each closure.
The council have apologised for any inconvenience caused by these closures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here