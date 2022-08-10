COLOURFUL characters of all kinds descended on Newport at the weekend for Comic Con Wales.
The two-day event was hosted on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, with people donning their favourite cosplay costumes flocking to meet artists and stars – including John Cena (Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad).
Other stars at Comic Con Wales included:
- Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch);
- James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer);
- Steven Ogg and Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead);
- Actors from Cobra Kai, Gotham, Teen Wolf, Suits, and more.
But there were so many we couldn't event fit them into two articles, so here are even more.
Ben Calvert from Liverpool and Shamoon Saeed from Berkshire as Cobra Kai (first place winners of the Cosplay Masquerade). Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Cosplay Masquerade ensemble. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Adrian Scott from Bristol as a Death Trooper from Star Wars. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Anya Nunn and Lexx Boyer from Bridgend as Batman villains the Riddler and the Scarecrow. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Teen Wolf panel, Linden Ashby, Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Valeria as Louisa Madrigal from Disney's Encanto. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Chris Evans as Chucky. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Sheikh Islam, owner of Art of Fish. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Farran Hessey, from Suffolk as Eddie Munson from Stranger Things. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Saabz and Bethany, both as Matt Murdock, the alter-ego of Daredevil. Picture: Ollie Barnes.
Rob Reece, of The Autumn Killers, with Martin Kove, from Cobra Kai.
Sam Harvey, of Pontypool, with Steven Ogg, from The Walking Dead.
Claire Lewis, from Oakdale, met John Cena at Comic Con. She said he was "absolutely incredible".
Luna Jones, 10 months, from Baneswell, Newport dressed up as Princess Anna from Frozen.
