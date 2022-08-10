COLOURFUL characters of all kinds descended on Newport at the weekend for Comic Con Wales.

The two-day event was hosted on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, with people donning their favourite cosplay costumes flocking to meet artists and stars – including John Cena (Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad).

Other stars at Comic Con Wales included:

  • Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch);
  • James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer);
  • Steven Ogg and Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead);
  • Actors from Cobra Kai, Gotham, Teen Wolf, Suits, and more.

South Wales Argus: Ben Calvert from Liverpool and Shamoon Saeed from Berkshire as Cobra Kai (first place winners of masquerade). Picture: Ollie Barnes

 

Ben Calvert from Liverpool and Shamoon Saeed from Berkshire as Cobra Kai (first place winners of the Cosplay Masquerade). Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Masquerade ensemble. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Cosplay Masquerade ensemble. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Adrian Scott from Bristol as a Death Trooper. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Adrian Scott from Bristol as a Death Trooper from Star Wars. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Anya Nunn and Lexx Boyer from Bridgend as Riddler and Scarecrow. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Anya Nunn and Lexx Boyer from Bridgend as Batman villains the Riddler and the Scarecrow. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Teen Wolf panel, Linden Ashby, Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Teen Wolf panel, Linden Ashby, Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Valeria as Louisa Madrigal from Disney's Encanto. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Valeria as Louisa Madrigal from Disney's Encanto. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Chris Evans as Chucky. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Chris Evans as Chucky. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Sheikh Islam owner of Art of Fish. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Sheikh Islam, owner of Art of Fish. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Farran Hessey, from Suffolk as Eddie Munson from Stranger Things. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Farran Hessey, from Suffolk as Eddie Munson from Stranger Things. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Saabz and Bethany, both as Matt Murdock, the alter-ego of Daredevil. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Saabz and Bethany, both as Matt Murdock, the alter-ego of Daredevil. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Rob Reece, of The Autumn Killers, with Martin Kove, from Cobra Kai

Rob Reece, of The Autumn Killers, with Martin Kove, from Cobra Kai.

South Wales Argus: Sam Harvey, of Pontypool, with Steven Ogg, from The Walking Dead

Sam Harvey, of Pontypool, with Steven Ogg, from The Walking Dead.

South Wales Argus: Claire Lewis, from Oakdale, met John Cena at Comic Con. She said he was "absolutely incredible"

Claire Lewis, from Oakdale, met John Cena at Comic Con. She said he was "absolutely incredible".

South Wales Argus: Luna Jones, 10 months, from Baneswell, Newport dressed up as Princess Anna from Frozen

Luna Jones, 10 months, from Baneswell, Newport dressed up as Princess Anna from Frozen.