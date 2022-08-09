MEMBERS of the public will be able to welcome home Wales' Commonwealth Games athletes at a special reception at the Senedd.

First minister Mark Drakeford will meet members of the team, who collected 28 medals including eight golds at the Birmingham Games, at a special reception at the Senedd on Friday, August 12.

Medal-winning athletes and coaches will be welcomed to the Senedd by the deputy llywydd, David Rees MS, as well as the first minister.

Team Wales will be presented with medals commemorating their performances during the event outside the Senedd, with the public invited to join the celebrations from 5.30pm.

There will be entertainment from the musical theatre supergroup ‘Welsh at the West End’ and a four-piece jazz band from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will provide a rendition of the national anthem to end the proceedings.

Deputy llywydd David Rees said: “Team Wales have once again made our nation proud. It will be a great privilege to welcome the athletes and coaches, to the Senedd this Friday evening, for a public celebration of their amazing achievements.

“There is no doubt that the dedication, sportsmanship and hard work showcased by Team Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been a true inspiration to us all. Once again, they have proved that Wales is a nation of heroes – so let’s give them a hero’s welcome home.”