A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply crack cocaine.

Richard Rees, 44, from the Blackwood area, admitted the charge during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant, of Hodges Crescent, Pengam, was warned by Judge Jeremy Jenkins he had been convicted of a “serious matter”.

Rees’ case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Being concerned in making an offer to supply a controlled drug of class a to another – Crack cocaine.