A CAERPHILLY pageant queen is determined to empower other women.

Macie Dawkins, 22, from Abercarn, is passionate about pageantry, which she has been involved in since she was 13, having previously done fashion shows and commercial modelling.

She won her first pageant - Miss Teen Wales - and went on to win Teen of the UK, Europe, America, and even International.

More recently she represented South Wales in the Miss UK pageant 2021 final in which she was a runner-up. And this time she hopes to take the crown and get to the international stage with the Royal UK Miss contest.

“I love taking parts in pageants,” said Ms Dawkins.

“I’m excited for the event and to meet with other girls from all over the UK, but I'm also a little nervous.

“I was a runner up last year; I hope I have what it takes [to win] this time.”

Although fashion and beauty are factors in pageantry the competition is also about:

Personality;

Achievements and aspirations;

Empowering others;

Charity work.

Ms Dawkins is an ambassador for Cancer Research UK and works hard to raise money for the charity and awareness about the signs and symptoms of different cancers.

“Cancer Research UK is close to my heart for many reasons,” said Ms Dawkins.

“I’ve had friends and family who have faced cancer – some recovered and some, sadly, didn’t.

“The disease affects so many people and there are so many different types.”

Along with raising more than £15,000 for Cancer Research UK she uses her Instagram (@royalukmisssouthwales) to share information about different types of cancer. She plans to visit schools and youth clubs to teach children about the signs and symptoms of this serious illness.

Ms Dawkins will take part in the finals in Middleton, England, from August 19 to August 21, when eight young women will be crowned for various categories.

Winners will win a trip to Florida in July 2023 - where they will compete for international titles - plus a $15,000 prize package including cash and a five-star cruise.

“To win would be an amazing achievement,” said Ms Dawkins.

“I would be able to support charity internationally and would be given a standing to help empower girls and women."

When asked about how she hopes to empower other females Ms Dawkins, who previously missed out on the Miss UK title, said:

“I want girls of all ages to know that if they have their heart set on something and work hard they can do it. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t do it the first time; just keep trying. "Where there’s a will there’s a way.”

People can find Ms Dawkins on Instagram via @royalukmisssouthwales