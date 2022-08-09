ROAD closures have been announced for Cardiff ahead of a number of major events.

Cardiff Council announced that numerous road closures will be taking place in the city on Saturday, August 13, with the first set to be in place by 1.45pm.

Three major events are taking place at different locations in Cardiff, including the Speedway at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff City FC v Birmingham City at the Cardiff City Stadium and the Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix cricket games at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground.

Traffic

Road closures will be put in place at the end of the Cardiff City game between 1.45pm and 3pm on Sloper Road, from Bessemer Road to Leckwith Road and on Leckwith Road, between Sloper Road and Wellington Street.

The first cricket match at Sophia Gardens will start at 2.30pm, with the second match starting at 6pm. To facilitate these events, Sophia Close will be closed between 4pm and 10pm.

With the gates of the Principality Stadium opening at 3.30pm for Speedway and the event scheduled to finish at 8.30pm, Westgate Street will be closed in its entirety between 3pm and 9.30pm.

Access to the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access allowed only for event parking; access to the Speedway Fanzone; limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

Trains

Disruption to rail services is also expected on the day due to industrial action by the train drivers’ union ASLEF.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in the dispute with ASLEF, but their services are expected to be extremely busy as Great Western Railways (GWR), West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and Cross-country are not operating any services at all on Saturday August 13.

TfW is advising people to only travel by rail if their journey is essential on the South Wales Main Line between Carmarthen and Newport and between Cardiff and Lydney.

Passengers are being advised to plan ahead and check full timetables, available from August 9, on the TfW website and online journey planners before they travel.

For more information on event day parking, park and ride facilities and other information regarding transport this weekend, visit the Cardiff Council website.