ONE person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found on a railway line in Risca this afternoon.

A rapid response ambulance was also involved in a collision in the town.

British Transport Police were called to the line near Risca at 12.44pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

They initially reported that the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, an updated statement corrected this, informing the Argus that they were alive and had been taken to hospital.

"Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries," the corrected statement said.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

Later this afternoon, at around 1.05pm, an ambulance was involved in another incident in Risca.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Tredegar Street, Risca at around 1.05pm.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a car and a rapid response vehicle.

"No injuries were reported."

The road was reopened at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Air ambulances were also reported to have landed at the sites of both incidents.

At the time of writing, the Argus has not received a statement about their involvement from Wales Air Ambulance or Great Western Air Ambulance.