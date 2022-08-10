AN FAMILY-RUN petrol station which caused chaos on the roads in Abergavenny after slashing prices at the pumps has been sold to a Pembrokeshire firm.

Bailey's Garage, located on the A40 (Brecon Road) boasted some of the cheapest petrol prices for miles around last month.

We paid a visit on July 22 and found that a litre of unleaded was priced at £167.9 - a good 20p cheaper than many other petrol stations in the area.

Owner Ian Bailey said that the price reduction had come as a result of seeing the real-terms struggles people in Abergavenny were facing during the cost of living crisis.

Mr Bailey said the latest cost-cutting measure was made "to make it easier for all the locals who have supported us all these years".

Now, however, the family-run firm, which has operated in the town for 50 years, has been sold.

Ascona, based in Pembrokeshire, has bought the Brecon Road site, as well as a Gulf site in Llwyncelyn, Aberaeron.

Nisa grocery stores and Starbucks coffee facilities are to be installed at both sites in September.

There are also plans to make further major improvements in the coming years.

Ascona now owns 62 similar sites across England, Scotland and Wales.