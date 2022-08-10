THE first Love Island couple to split since leaving the villa has been revealed. Deji and Lacey have decided to part ways after the pair appeared on Sunday’s final show.

The pair had an awkward experience with Deji accused of sleeping with Coco Lodge ahead of the show.

It comes after Love Island After Sun co-host Darren Harriott quizzed the pair on their relationship.

Darren said: "You guys look good together. You still going strong?"

Deji replied: "Yeah, I mean, obviously... we've both been very busy so, she's obviously p***** I haven't taken her on a first date kind of thing."

Darren said: “What are you doing? Get your act together.”

In a sign the relationship was on the rocks, Lacey hit back: "You make time for people if you want to, right?"

She added: "At the moment, he's giving me problems. It's been so different since coming out of the villa. It was so intense in the villa, and we both really are two very chill people.

"I think maybe we're both being too chill right now."

Love Island will return with two new series next year, both will air on ITV2 and ITV Hub.