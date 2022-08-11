A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

COREY GIBBONS, 20, of Jenkins Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Queensway Meadows, Fosse Road, Broadmead Park, Nash Road, Marlborough Road, Chepstow Road and Clarence Place on an Aprilia motorbike on July 16, 2020.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £102 in costs and a surcharge.

MARK HENRY BUSH, 43, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for 12 weeks after he was found guilty after a trial of assault by beating on Caerleon Road, Newport, on May 27.

He was made the subject of a three-year restraining order and must pay a £128 surcharge following his release from custody.

SHANNON EVANS, 22, of Heol Evan Wynne, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CATHERINE CHARD, 40, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Chepstow Road on January 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN GREENOUGH, 65, of Gwern Berthi Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE STEPHEN PALMER, 33, of Park View Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A449 in Monmouthshire on February 14.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICOLAE-DARIUS AVRAM, 32, of Cedar Road, Newport, was banned from driving for two years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MUGUREL COVACIU, 29, of Morgan Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.