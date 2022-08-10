TRIBUTES have been paid to Monmouthshire county councillor Robert Greenland, who has died.

Cllr Greenland, known as Bob, served the Devauden ward as a Conservative councillor from 2004, and was deputy leader of the local authority for more than a decade.

His death was announced today, Wednesday, by council chief executive Paul Matthews, who said Cllr Greenland "died peacefully at home yesterday".

"Bob has been a giant within local government across the UK - always kind and caring," Mr Matthews said. "We will miss him hugely."

Peter Fox, the former council leader who now represents the Monmouth seat in the Senedd, described Cllr Greenland as "one of the most highly regarded and talented politicians in Wales".

Mr Fox added: "He was my deputy on Monmouthshire County Council for 13 years and one of my closest friends; an outstanding man in so many ways.

"My deepest condolences to Scilla and family. RIP my friend."

Richard John, the current leader of the Conservative group in Monmouthshire County Council, said Cllr Greenland was a "very dear friend" and a "giant of local government".

Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, called Cllr Greenland "a passionate champion of his constituents in Devauden and Monmouthshire as a whole".

Mr Davies added: "The thoughts and prayers of all of us at the Welsh Conservatives are with Scilla and Bob’s whole family. May he rest in peace."

Natasha Asghar, who represents the South Wales East region in the Senedd, said she was "deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a wonderful councillor".

"He was always known as a hardworking, dedicated and kind man," she added. "May he rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Craig Williams, the MP for Montgomeryshire, said Cllr Greenland was "a true gentleman [and] great company - his advice and friendship will be missed".