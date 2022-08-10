Families across Newport are already feeling the impact of the rising cost-of-living and, with many families thinking about the return to school, it can be a daunting time.

This year the Pupil Development Access Grant has been temporarily increased.

Those eligible will be able to access £225 for learners in reception to Year 11, and £300 for learners entering Year 7. Applications for the grant can be made on the Newport City Council website.

In addition, from September, the Welsh Government is introducing free school meals to all primary children. This will start with the youngest pupils in September, rolling out to all primary pupils within the next three years.

The Welsh Government has recently announced an extension of the Winter Fuel Support Scheme this autumn in recognition of the impact the cost-of-living crisis.

Details are currently being finalised.

There is also the Welsh Government’s discretionary assistance fund which is available to those facing financial hardship: Freephone 0800 859 5924.

More locally, we’re fortunate to have some really lovely parks in Newport.

These green spaces in our city are so important and especially after the last few years and are much appreciated by those who visit.

I’m really pleased that Belle Vue Park has been nominated in the Fields in Trust UK’s Favourite Parks award for 2022.

Belle Vue Park is a jewel in our crown and, recently awarded a Green Flag status, it’s now among 364 parks and green spaces in the running to be awarded the UK’s Favourite Park 2022.

Voting is open at www.fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks/ and will close at noon on Thursday, August 18, 2022. So please, if you haven’t already, get your vote in and support Belle Vue Park!

The Welsh Government recognises the wellbeing benefits of our local parks, and this fits in with their plans to ensure good access to social prescribing, a principle that connects people to community-based support.

Through an early preventative approach, social prescribing could help ease the pressure on more front-line specialist services. Learn more about social prescribing and have your say on its future in Wales by getting in touch with my office or go to gov.wales/developing-national-framework-social-prescribing.

As always, if there is anything at all I can help with related to the Senedd, or if you have any issues or concerns, please get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or call: 01633 376627.