TWO drug-addled criminals who carried out a terrifying robbery at a petrol station have been jailed for 14 years.

Ben Stead and Derek Buckley targeted the business in Caerphilly county and got away with just £637, 15 packets of cigarettes and three bottles of whisky.

Stead used his shoulder to barge his way into Rhymney Service Station when the shop assistant was serving Buckley through a night pay window.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Stead, 28, was armed with a knife and used it to prise open the till behind the counter, prosecutor Emma Harris said.

Ben Stead

The 44-year-old Buckley then joined him as they helped themselves to the cash before taking the cigarettes and alcohol.

MORE NEWS: Rugby player knocked unconscious after being assaulted by couple outside pub

The early morning raid was captured on CCTV and the defendants were both arrested hours later.

Stead later confessed to a probation officer he was “off his head” on drugs at the time.

Derek Buckley

The victim was a student who was traumatised by the ordeal and afraid of returning to his job, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Stead pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article in public and Buckley admitted robbery.

The offences took place at around 5.45am on February 21.

Stead had 15 previous convictions for 37 offences including wounding with intent and dealing class A drugs.

He committed the robbery while he was on licence.

Buckley had 76 previous convictions for 168 offences including burglary and theft.

Andrew Kendall representing Stead said: “It was an unpleasant incident but there was nothing sophisticated about it.

“His best point is his guilty plea.”

Julia Cox said of her client Buckley that he hadn’t planned the robbery in advance and had tried to pay for some items.

She added: “He was introduced to drugs at the age of nine.”

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, said: “These premises were clearly targeted, this was a joint offence and you were under the influence of drugs.”

Turning to Stead, he told him: “You are a dangerous and violent man.”

He made Stead, of High Street, Rhymney, the subject of an extended sentence of nine years and four months.

Buckley, of Tan-Y-Bryn, Rhymney, was sent to prison for five years and four months.