RYANAIR as shared an important message with anyone travelling to Spain as the Foreign Office issued a warning to British holidaymakers.

The Foreign Office has warned Brits travelling abroad of flight disruption and urged passengers to consult with their airlines.

The airline has moved to ease concern amongst passengers with flights in August and September ahead of strikes.

Ryanair issues update to British passengers travelling to Spain

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "In July alone Ryanair operated over 3,000 daily flights and carried a record 16.8m passengers – many of them to/from Spain. Ryanair expects that these latest threatened strikes, which involve only a handful of our Spanish cabin crew, will have zero impact on our Spanish flights or schedules in August or September.

"No flights were cancelled in July due to [industrial action]. The vast majority of Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew are represented by the CCOO union who have already reached a labour agreement with Ryanair which covers most of our Spanish cabin crew.”

Earlier this week Ryanair said that the small number of cancelled flights in Spain last month was mostly down to air traffic controller strikes and flight delays.