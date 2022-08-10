UK HOMES could face planned blackouts this winter due to power shortages combined with the cold weather.

The UK Government is planning for several days over the winter where there could be organised blackouts for industry and even households.

Government sources told Bloomberg that the reported restriction make up part of the latest 'reasonable worst-case scenario' plan. The plan is in place to ensure the country can respond to all situations.

The source explained how below-average temperatures combined with rationed power could create the perfect storm.

Power blackouts UK

Although the situation could expose four days in January when the UK may need to trigger emergency measures to conserve gas, the scenario is “not something we expect to happen,” the government Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

In a statement they added: “Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas they need.”

Kathryn Porter, an energy consultant at Watt-Logic, told The Telegraph: "National Grid ESO needs to urgently update its winter outlook taking account of this threat to Britain's energy security.

"Longer term, we need to develop more domestic generation and rely less on imports."

Although worst case scenario, the proposed plans will add further concern to Brits who face record-breaking energy prices this winter.