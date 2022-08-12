A ‘DELUSIONAL’ man who embarked on a two-month stalking campaign of harassment and threatening to kill a good Samaritan who had helped him while he was homeless has been jailed.

Ian Littlewood made threatening phone calls, attacked his victim’s personal and work vehicles, and attempted to cause her to crash on a busy main road while in the car with her.

David Pugh, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that the victim had known Littlewood for about a year, having “provided him with food, clothing and support and lifts while he had been homeless”.

But on March 4 she received a foul-mouthed voicemail from the defendant, threatening to key her car. When she returned the call, Littlewood threatened to kill her.

The victim drove with a friend to where the defendant was, Mr Pugh said. Littlewood ran towards the car, hitting and kicking it, and pulled off a door handle.

“He was screaming throughout. The victim was terrified,” Mr Pugh said. “The victim managed to drive off and call 999.”

On the same day, the court heard that Littlewood let down the tyres on the victim’s company van, and smashed one of the windows.

Ian Littlewood has been jailed for stalking a woman who had helped him when he was homeless. Picture: Gwent Police

Littlewood threatened to put bricks through the victim's van and house windows the following day, after being told to stop calling her, and on March 6, the victim told police she was “too scared to leave the house”.

However, the following day, she had a voicemail from Littlewood, in which he said: "I’ll get petrol and a gas can if you don’t meet me."

Littlewood was arrested on that day, and was released on bail without being charged.

Mr Pugh continued the victim heard Littlewood screaming outside her home on March 27, received calls from him on April 12 and 13, and, on May 4, as she was about to leave for work, the defendant appeared and demanded to get into her van. Mr Pugh said the victim was too frightened of what he would do to say no.

“He made threats to stab her in the eye with scissors, and said she was setting him up to go to prison," said Mr Pugh. "He said he would kill her.”

On the trip back, Littlewood threw the victim’s handbag, sat nav and high visibility jacket out the window while on the A467, and pulled the handbrake and grabbed the steering wheel.

Littlewood, of Tredegar Road in Willowtown, was arrested on May 13 in Ebbw Vale.

“He said the victim was his girlfriend and they were going to get married," said Mr Pugh. "He said he loves her and he believes she loves him.”

The court heard how Littlewood, 52, had “a tantalising criminal record”, with 90 previous appearances in court for 245 offences.

Jeffrey Jones, in mitigation, said: “He is clearly delusional. He says he’s a millionaire; he was expecting her to marry him despite her married state.”

Sentencing Littlewood, Recorder Richard Booth said: “You are a violent and threatening individual who repaid the charity of a good Samaritan by stalking her, harassing her, threatening her, and making her feel petrified.

“It is clear that your actions have affected her sleep and mental health. She has lost earnings. She describes herself as petrified of you.”

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order, and was ordered to pay a £190 surcharge.