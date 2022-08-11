HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Newport City Council is to change parking charges and permit costs for residents, visitors and business parking on all roads in the city of Newport requiring such permits.

The existing parking permit annual charges and the new charges:

Resident's permit, 12 months, £34 rising to £35

Resident visitor's permit (book of 10) each valid for one day, £13 rising to £13.50 (books are limited to three per household per annum)

Business permit, three months, £260 rising to £270; six months, £520 rising to £540; nine months, £780 rising to £810; and 12 months, £1,040 rising to £1,082.

Anyone having a query concerning this notice should email NCC-Traffic@newport.gov.uk

- Wentlooge Farmers Solar Scheme has submitted an application for a Development of National Significance to the Welsh Ministers for a renewable energy hub comprising mounted panels and battery storage units (160 units) with a combined installed generating capacity of up to 125 MW, underground cabling, grid connection hub and associated infrastructure for a period of 40 years. The site is located west of Hawse Lane, Wentlooge Levels, Newport.

- Newport City Council is to vary orders to the Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984 to restrict the use of electric vehicle charging bays to electric vehicles actively being charged and the use of taxi charging bays to taxis actively being charged. It will also amend days and hours of operation of controls in named car parked and amend parking fees payable.

- Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in respect of conservation areas or listed buildings:

Replacement stable block at Church Lodge, Church Lane, Marshfield

Reserved matters for 12 affordable homes, associated infrastructure and landscaping in regards to outline permission 16/0864 for a residential development of up to 1,100 dwellings and provision of primary school, village centre, public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure works at land north of Cot Hill, Llanwern.

Listed building consent to repair and strengthen the roof structure and staff flat at Coach and Horses, Newport Road, Cardiff.

- The Severn Bridge on the M48 is to be temporarily closed for the Severn Bridge Half Marathon on August 28, 2022.

The closure will affect the westbound and eastbound carriageways of the M48 over the Severn Bridge between junctions 1 and 2; the eastbound entry slip road at M48 junction 2; the westbound entry slip road at M48 junction 1; the footpath/cycle track adjacent to the eastbound carriageway of the M48 over the Severn Bridge.

This is being done in the interests of road safety during the holding of the Severn Bridge Half Marathon. The order would come into force on August 26, 2022 and have a maximum duration of one month. However, it is expected that the carriageway and slip road closures would be in operation between 7.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday August 28, 2022.

During the closure of the westbound carriageway, vehicles wishing to travel westbound over the bridge would be diverted at M4 junction 21 to take the M4 westbound over the Prince of Wales Bridge to junction 23A (Magor), then eastbound on the M4/M48 towards Chepstow. During the eastbound carriageway and slip road closure, vehicles wishing to travel eastbound would be diverted on the same route in the reverse direction.

Traffic wishing to join the M48 westbound at junction 1 would be diverted on the M48/M4 eastbound to the Almondsbury Interchange, then southbound on the M5 to the A38 Interchange at junction 16. Traffic would turn at this junction to join the M5 northbound to Almondsbury Interchange and then follow the diversion route described above over the Prince of Wales Bridge.

The closures, and diversion routes would be clearly indicated by traffic signs during the event.

The closures would not apply to emergency service vehicles.

- Ramsdens Solicitors, Halifax, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Robert Fleming (deceased), formerly of 39 Station Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, who died on October 17, 2021.

- GGP Law, Blackwood, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Gordon Illsley (deceased), formerly of 77 Penylan Road, Argoed, Blackwood, who died on June 24, 2022.

- Hugh James, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Trevor John Matthews (deceased), formerly of Hafod, Church Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, who died on November 3, 2021.