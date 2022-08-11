TOP chefs and food lovers will gather in Abergavenny next month for the 2022 edition of the town's famous food festival.

There'll be a star-studded, action-packed programme of events, including cookery demonstrations, culinary masterclasses, and plenty of fun and games for all ages.

The town centre will also welcome producers from Wales and further afield, offering a global selection of tasty treats.

Here's our guide to this year's Abergavenny Food Festival, which takes place on September 17 and 18.

The Market Hall. Picture: Abergavenny Food Festival

Where to visit

Abergavenny's historic Market Hall will be the go-to place for live cooking demonstrations, in a setting decorated on the theme of agroforestry - the practice of mixing crops and plans to increase yields and sustainability.

Out in the Upper and Lower Brewery Yard, enjoy a drink and peruse the homewares on offer, or head to the adjacent Street Food Market for a worldwide selection of meals and snacks and a chance to catch some free entertainment.

The Brewery Yard. Picture: Abergavenny Food Festival

At Tiverton Market, pick up gifts and gourmet ingredients, and sample cheeses expertly paired with various beverages.

The Priory Courtyard Fish and Fizz Market lands a huge catch of seafood delights, including freshly-shucked oysters and soft-shell crab rolls.

In the Priory Souk, explore the New and Small Producers Market and be amazed at what's made and grown in Wales and around the UK.

Cooking over Fire sessions at the Castle. Picture: Abergavenny Food Festival

Away from the markets, the Castle area is home to the festival's Cooking over Fire programme, with professionals cooking up a storm over an open flame.

The Castle grounds are also a place to relax, featuring the Blorenge bar and family-friendly areas for picnics and playtime. Children can also sign up to cookery lessons and enjoy making their own food.

Guest performers

The main stage in the Market Hall will play host to a full programme of live cooking shows, featuring (among many others) Santosh Shah, the Masterchef The Professionals' "people's champion".

(L-R) Santosh Shah, Thomasina Miers, Michelle Evans-Fecci. Pictures: courtesy of Abergavenny Food Festival

Also on stage are Wahaca founder Thomasina Miers, who will showcase meat-free Mexican options; Gwent's own Matt Tebbutt, the presenter of Saturday Kitchen; Great British Bake-Off contestant Michelle Evans-Fecci; and rising vegetarian star Joe Woodhouse.

At the Castle, professionals putting on a Cooking over Fire spectacle include Chris "Flameblaster" Roberts, who'll be demonstrating the asado barbecue style; Cafe Spice Namaste's Cyrus Todiwala, who will specialise in seafood; and Genevieve Taylor of Bristol Fire School, who will educate and fascinate crowds with a guide to cooking meat over flames.

(L-R) Cyrus Todiwala, Chris Roberts, Genevieve Taylor. Pictures: courtesy of Abergavenny Food Festival

For the full line-up of guest performers, visit the food festival website at abergavennyfoodfestival.com/whats-on-2022

How to get tickets

Abergavenny Food Festival 2022 is a ticket-only events and tickets must be bought in advance. There is no walk-up option available on the day.

An adult day "stroller" ticket, offering general access to the festival, costs £12. Children under 16 can enter the festival for free if they are with a paying adult.

Numbers are limited, and tickets can be bought online at abergavennyfoodfestival.com

A food quiz at the 2021 Abergavenny Food Festival. Picture: Abergavenny Food Festival

There are also some individually ticketed events, including several Meet the Author sessions, and the festival's Drinks Theatre.

The full programme of individually ticketed events is also available on the festival website.