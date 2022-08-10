THE cost of an on-street parking permit in Newport is to increase by up to £42 per year, it has been announced.

Newport City Council - along with the four other local authorities in Gwent - took over enforcement of on-street parking from Gwent Police in July 2019.

Responsibility for the issue was handed to the councils as the police had deprioritised cracking down on illegal parking, focusing instead on anti-social behaviour, issues around begging and homelessness, reducing violence associated with the night time economy, and tackling organised crime in the area, with parking enforcement carried out only "when demand and resources allow".

According to a public notice published by Newport City Council, the cost of on-street parking permits will increase on Monday, August 29.

What are the changes to on-street parking permit costs in Newport?





A 12-month resident’s permit will increase from £34 to £35;

A book of 10 one-day visitor’s permits will increase from £13 to £13.50. A maximum of three can be purchased per household per year;

A three-month business permit will increase from £260 to £270;

A six-month business permit will increase from £520 to £540;

A nine-month business permit will increase from £780 to £810;

A 12-month business permit will increase from £1,040 to £1,082.

What are the rules around on-street parking permits in Nepwort?





Two resident parking permits can be issued per household, although in the following streets are restricted to just one per household as parking capacity is limited:

Kensington Grove;

Keynsham Avenue;

Locke Street;

Lucas Street;

Queens Hill Road;

Rose Street;

York Place.

Permits can be used for cars, motorcycles and vans under 1,524kg unladen weight.

Holders of business parking permits can park on the following streets:

East Street;

Ivor Street;

Kear Court;

The Kings;

Market;

School Lane;

off Talbot Lane.

Up to five vehicles can be registered to one business permit, although only one can use a single permit at any one time.

For more information on parking permits in Newport visit https://tinyurl.com/bherpfy5